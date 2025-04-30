JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $737,000 Holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLOK opened at $40.50 on Wednesday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a one year low of $28.76 and a one year high of $54.35. The company has a market cap of $706.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.84.

About Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.