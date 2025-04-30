JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Free Report) by 79.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 13,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 16,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

EFAX stock opened at $44.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.50 million, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.83. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

The SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE ex Fossil Fuels index. The fund tracks a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index that excludes companies that own fossil fuel reserves. EFAX was launched on Oct 24, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

