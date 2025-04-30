JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers RTX (NYSE:RTX) Price Target to $145.00

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $145.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.25% from the stock’s current price.

Get RTX alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RTX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Baird R W upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

RTX Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE RTX opened at $125.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $168.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.32 and its 200 day moving average is $123.77. RTX has a 12 month low of $99.07 and a 12 month high of $136.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. Research analysts predict that RTX will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other RTX news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $361,728.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,008.40. This trade represents a 35.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total transaction of $1,813,226.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. This trade represents a 24.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,831 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,302 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RTX

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in RTX by 2,944.4% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.