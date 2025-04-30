JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Position in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 102,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Altimmune were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altimmune by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,244,000 after purchasing an additional 74,194 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Altimmune by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 31,482 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Altimmune by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 75,064 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Altimmune in the 3rd quarter valued at $674,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Altimmune by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altimmune stock opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.91. Altimmune, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $11.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.68.

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.00 million. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 199,076.92%. Analysts anticipate that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gregory L. Weaver purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Friday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altimmune has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

