JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Position in SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 391,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,325 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SmartRent were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SmartRent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SmartRent during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SmartRent during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmartRent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SmartRent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

SmartRent Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SMRT opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. SmartRent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98. The company has a market cap of $175.59 million, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at SmartRent

SmartRent ( NYSE:SMRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $35.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.78 million. SmartRent had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 12.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts forecast that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Shane Paladin bought 43,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 43,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,999.26. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Dorman bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 229,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,958. The trade was a 119.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMRT has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of SmartRent from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised SmartRent to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.40.

SmartRent Company Profile

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

