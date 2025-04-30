JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 1,251 Shares of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Telecom, Media & Technology Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Telecom, Media & Technology Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Telecom, Media & Technology Sector ETF were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Telecom, Media & Technology Sector ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
XHYT opened at $34.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.51. BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Telecom, Media & Technology Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $35.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.62.
BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Telecom, Media & Technology Sector ETF Profile
Featured Articles
