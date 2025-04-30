JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 45,362 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDY – Free Report) by 62.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,362 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBDY. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 178,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 192,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 37,455 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 75,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF by 183.7% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter.

IBDY stock opened at $25.53 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $26.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.37.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF (IBDY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2033, and December 15, 2033. IBDY was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

