JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 931,537 Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Free Report) by 70.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 389,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931,537 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MYPS. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 713,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Williams & Novak LLC grew its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 45,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 8,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Scott Edward Peterson sold 29,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $37,297.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,540.22. This trade represents a 5.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.29% of the company’s stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MYPS stock opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.62. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55. The firm has a market cap of $166.83 million, a PE ratio of -6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.90.

MYPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.20.

Get Our Latest Report on MYPS

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

(Free Report)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States and internationally. The company's game portfolio includes a diverse range of titles comprising social casino, card, puzzle, and adventure games. It also offers POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, my KONAMI Slots, MGM Slots Live, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, Tetris, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Jumbline 2, Sudoku, and Mahjong games.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.