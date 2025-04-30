JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes Position in Powerfleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Powerfleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 104,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Get Powerfleet alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Powerfleet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,134,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Powerfleet in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,487,000. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Powerfleet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,147,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Powerfleet in the 4th quarter valued at $11,034,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Powerfleet during the fourth quarter worth about $10,982,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AIOT shares. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Powerfleet from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Powerfleet in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Powerfleet from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Powerfleet from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Powerfleet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Powerfleet Price Performance

AIOT opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Powerfleet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $8.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.08.

Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.13). On average, research analysts anticipate that Powerfleet, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Powerfleet Company Profile

(Free Report)

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Powerfleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Powerfleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powerfleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.