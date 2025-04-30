Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Kinetik were worth $7,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Kinetik alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinetik in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinetik by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kinetik by 789.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Kinetik Price Performance

NASDAQ:KNTK opened at $42.97 on Wednesday. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.65 and a 1-year high of $67.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.01.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 305.88%.

KNTK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kinetik from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Kinetik from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinetik from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kinetik

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinetik

In other news, major shareholder Isq Global Fund Ii Gp Llc sold 1,044,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $55,004,370.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 657,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,628,320.78. The trade was a 61.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinetik Profile

(Free Report)

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.