Korea Investment CORP Sells 572,828 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,208,406 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 572,828 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 6.1% of Korea Investment CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,579,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hickory Point Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,272,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 26,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 9,944 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 32,092 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,464,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $196,711,000 after buying an additional 50,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 7,061,058 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $948,229,000 after acquiring an additional 35,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $109.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.63. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $81.25 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NVIDIA from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.96.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. The trade was a 17.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 over the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

