Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,175 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.27% of Kymera Therapeutics worth $7,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 212.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after purchasing an additional 95,547 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,577,000 after buying an additional 20,346 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 174.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 12,643 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 163,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after acquiring an additional 20,204 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.36.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

KYMR opened at $33.69 on Wednesday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $19.45 and a one year high of $53.27. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.43.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.12). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.96% and a negative net margin of 191.26%. The company had revenue of $7.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.81 million. As a group, analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Kymera Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 7,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $214,215.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,147,428.70. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellen Chiniara sold 2,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $68,238.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,588.25. This represents a 2.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,659 shares of company stock valued at $324,567 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

