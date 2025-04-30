LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Free Report) by 122.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,477 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 25,031 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in LCNB were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LCNB during the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in LCNB by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in LCNB by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 12,322 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in LCNB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $484,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LCNB by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.73% of the company’s stock.

LCNB Stock Performance

Shares of LCNB stock opened at $14.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.68. LCNB Corp. has a one year low of $12.42 and a one year high of $17.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

LCNB Announces Dividend

LCNB ( NASDAQ:LCNB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). LCNB had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $21.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that LCNB Corp. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LCNB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

