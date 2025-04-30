LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular to post earnings of $0.50 per share and revenue of $57.61 million for the quarter. LeMaitre Vascular has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.150-2.320 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance at 0.480-0.530 EPS.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The company had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.99 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 13.15%. On average, analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Price Performance

LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $92.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $64.44 and a fifty-two week high of $109.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.45.

LeMaitre Vascular Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

Several brokerages have commented on LMAT. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $164,979.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,915.68. The trade was a 26.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

