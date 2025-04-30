Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Stock Price Down 4.1% – Here’s What Happened

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.83 and last traded at $0.84. Approximately 571,586 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,054,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Trading of Li-Cycle

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Li-Cycle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Li-Cycle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Li-Cycle by 184.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 47,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 841,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 38,900 shares during the last quarter. 54.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

