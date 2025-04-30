Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Loar were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LOAR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Loar by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,721,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,581 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Loar by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,066,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,827,000 after buying an additional 656,016 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Loar by 71.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,009,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,303,000 after acquiring an additional 421,637 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Loar by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 427,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,560,000 after purchasing an additional 144,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Loar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,326,000.

LOAR stock opened at $96.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.43. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion and a PE ratio of 402.25. Loar Holdings, LLC has a 52 week low of $45.10 and a 52 week high of $99.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Loar ( NYSE:LOAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.51 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Loar Holdings, LLC will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LOAR shares. Morgan Stanley raised Loar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Loar in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

