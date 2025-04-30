LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in EZCORP by 11.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 9,328 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EZCORP by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 595,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after acquiring an additional 10,390 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of EZCORP by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP during the 4th quarter valued at $865,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in EZCORP by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 151,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on EZPW. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on EZCORP from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of EZCORP in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on EZCORP in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital set a $16.00 price objective on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EZCORP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

Shares of NASDAQ EZPW opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.10. EZCORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $875.18 million, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $306.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.35 million. EZCORP had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 11.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

