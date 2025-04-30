LPL Financial LLC Buys 57,020 Shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT – Free Report) by 69.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,020 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Galectin Therapeutics were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 21,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 51,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 16,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics stock opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.79. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.75.

Galectin Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GALT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). On average, analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial, to prevent esophageal varices in patient with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) cirrhosis; and Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis, as well as severe skin disease, and melanoma and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

