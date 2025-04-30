LPL Financial LLC Buys New Stake in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC grew its stake in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 25,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 10,972 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARB opened at $28.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.08. AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF has a one year low of $25.81 and a one year high of $28.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.93.

The AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (ARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund tracks a global USD-hedged index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy by providing long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure the acquiring company. ARB was launched on May 7, 2020 and is managed by Altshares.

