LPL Financial LLC Buys Shares of 12,544 Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,629,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,535,000 after acquiring an additional 803,961 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Adient by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,091,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,803,000 after purchasing an additional 127,826 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Adient by 127.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 208,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 116,518 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Adient by 36.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 411,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,281,000 after buying an additional 109,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter worth about $1,670,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADNT stock opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 645.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Adient plc has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $30.89.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). Adient had a positive return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ADNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Adient from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Adient from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Adient in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.44.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

