LPL Financial LLC Cuts Holdings in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,877,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,188,000 after purchasing an additional 144,283 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,804,000 after buying an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 946,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after buying an additional 162,903 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of nLIGHT by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 388,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in nLIGHT by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 263,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 46,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LASR shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on nLIGHT from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

In other nLIGHT news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 53,511 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $437,184.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,267,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,963.59. The trade was a 4.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LASR opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $385.38 million, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 2.24. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $14.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.07.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $47.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.62 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 19.53% and a negative net margin of 24.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

