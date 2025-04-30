LPL Financial LLC Has $201,000 Stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 51.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,087 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Constellium were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Constellium by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 947,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,730,000 after purchasing an additional 124,140 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter worth about $1,386,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Constellium by 476.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 336,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after buying an additional 278,149 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Constellium by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 17,515 shares during the period. Finally, Rockingstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Constellium by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC now owns 250,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 81,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Constellium stock opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.78. Constellium SE has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $22.00.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 0.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

