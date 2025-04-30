LPL Financial LLC Has $204,000 Stock Holdings in OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Free Report) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,171 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in OFS Capital were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get OFS Capital alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in OFS Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 15,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of OFS Capital by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 88,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the period. 10.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OFS Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OFS opened at $9.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. OFS Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $10.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.88 and a beta of 1.29.

OFS Capital Dividend Announcement

OFS Capital ( NASDAQ:OFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. OFS Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.26% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $11.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that OFS Capital Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 64.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of OFS Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OFS Capital

About OFS Capital

(Free Report)

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.