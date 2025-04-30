LPL Financial LLC Has $216,000 Holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in IAC were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get IAC alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of IAC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of IAC in the fourth quarter valued at about $634,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in IAC during the fourth quarter worth about $1,177,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in IAC by 1,066.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 79,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 72,701 shares during the period. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management raised its holdings in IAC by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 177,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of IAC opened at $35.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.24. IAC Inc. has a one year low of $32.05 and a one year high of $58.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IAC. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on IAC from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of IAC from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of IAC from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of IAC from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of IAC from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.15.

Get Our Latest Report on IAC

IAC Profile

(Free Report)

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.