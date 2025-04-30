LPL Financial LLC Has $240,000 Position in VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Israel ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get VanEck Israel ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in VanEck Israel ETF by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Israel ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its holdings in VanEck Israel ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 145,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. raised its holdings in VanEck Israel ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 271,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,846,000 after purchasing an additional 26,875 shares during the period.

VanEck Israel ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of ISRA stock opened at $44.05 on Wednesday. VanEck Israel ETF has a 12-month low of $33.52 and a 12-month high of $48.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.87 and a 200-day moving average of $43.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Israel ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Israel ETF (ISRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Israel Global index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted, committee-reviewed index of Israeli and Israeli-linked companies. ISRA was launched on Jun 25, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Israel ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Israel ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.