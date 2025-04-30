LPL Financial LLC Invests $191,000 in Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Redwire by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Redwire during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Redwire during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Redwire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Redwire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Redwire

In other Redwire news, major shareholder Park Lp Genesis II sold 6,683 shares of Redwire stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $150,768.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,704,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,577,219.84. The trade was a 0.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 66,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,641 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RDW shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Redwire in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Redwire in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Redwire from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Redwire in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

Redwire Stock Performance

Shares of RDW opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. Redwire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.43. The stock has a market cap of $848.31 million, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 2.51.

Redwire Company Profile

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

