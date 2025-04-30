LPL Financial LLC Invests $221,000 in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in QuidelOrtho by 188.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in QuidelOrtho during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in QuidelOrtho by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in QuidelOrtho in the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Stock Down 1.3 %

QDEL stock opened at $28.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.43. QuidelOrtho Co. has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $49.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.44). QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 72.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QDEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded QuidelOrtho from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on QuidelOrtho from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

