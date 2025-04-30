LPL Financial LLC Invests $222,000 in American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.
Separately, Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $806,000.
BATS:QCON opened at $45.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.66. The stock has a market cap of $46.92 million, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.60. American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $41.59 and a twelve month high of $47.50.
The American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (QCON) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Convertible index. The fund is actively managed to provide an investment portfolio of US convertible securities, of any credit quality, using a proprietary screening method. QCON was launched on Feb 16, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.
