LPL Financial LLC Invests $222,000 in American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Separately, Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $806,000.

American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

BATS:QCON opened at $45.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.66. The stock has a market cap of $46.92 million, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.60. American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $41.59 and a twelve month high of $47.50.

American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF Increases Dividend

American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.0784 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (QCON) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Convertible index. The fund is actively managed to provide an investment portfolio of US convertible securities, of any credit quality, using a proprietary screening method. QCON was launched on Feb 16, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

