LPL Financial LLC Invests $236,000 in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atlanta Braves by 157.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Atlanta Braves in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves during the third quarter worth $133,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. 12.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atlanta Braves news, major shareholder John C. Malone purchased 8,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.94 per share, with a total value of $351,079.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 371,707 shares in the company, valued at $15,589,391.58. This trade represents a 2.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought 122,632 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,723 over the last quarter. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atlanta Braves Stock Performance

BATRA opened at $44.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.32 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.30. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.67 and a 52-week high of $46.65.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $52.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.20 million. Atlanta Braves had a negative return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlanta Braves Profile

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

