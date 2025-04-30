LPL Financial LLC Makes New $225,000 Investment in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 26.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 205,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after purchasing an additional 83,664 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 375.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 38,763 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PNTG shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of The Pennant Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on The Pennant Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

The Pennant Group Price Performance

NASDAQ PNTG opened at $25.82 on Wednesday. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.23 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.52 million, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.73.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

