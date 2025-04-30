LPL Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTN. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 39,001 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 26,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 14,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 1,314.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:VTN opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $11.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.71.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Announces Dividend

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0685 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

