LPL Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Proto Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Proto Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Proto Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Proto Labs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

PRLB opened at $35.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.18 million, a P/E ratio of 54.44 and a beta of 1.52. Proto Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $46.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.71.

Proto Labs announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

