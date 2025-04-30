LPL Financial LLC Purchases New Position in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,170,000 after buying an additional 31,612 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AxoGen by 2,912.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 549,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,697,000 after acquiring an additional 530,775 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AxoGen by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 416,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 52,846 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in AxoGen in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,552,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 84,153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $16.51 on Wednesday. AxoGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.34 and its 200-day moving average is $16.21. The company has a market capitalization of $732.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.59 and a beta of 1.00.

In other AxoGen news, Director Amy Mcbride Wendell sold 5,000 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,937.98. The trade was a 4.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Erick Wayne Devinney sold 15,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $264,442.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 217,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,810,835. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AXGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on AxoGen from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

