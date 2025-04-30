LPL Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,832 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GABC. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 13.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,708,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,557,000 after purchasing an additional 196,003 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in German American Bancorp by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 999,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,195,000 after buying an additional 44,845 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in German American Bancorp by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 317,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,759,000 after acquiring an additional 184,065 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in German American Bancorp by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,897,000 after acquiring an additional 20,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 194,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 28,540 shares during the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

German American Bancorp Stock Up 2.6 %

GABC stock opened at $37.73 on Wednesday. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.06 and a 52 week high of $47.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.61.

German American Bancorp Dividend Announcement

German American Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GABC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.60 million. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 12.04%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 10th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on GABC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on German American Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on German American Bancorp from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, German American Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Insider Activity

In other German American Bancorp news, Director Diane B. Medley acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.21 per share, for a total transaction of $39,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,370 shares in the company, valued at $210,557.70. This represents a 22.88 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,090 shares of company stock worth $42,697. Insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

