LPL Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 10,323 IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,323 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

IF Bancorp Stock Performance

IROQ opened at $24.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $80.78 million, a P/E ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.12. IF Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $25.76.

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. IF Bancorp had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 3.97%.

IF Bancorp Increases Dividend

IF Bancorp Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from IF Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. IF Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

