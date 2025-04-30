LPL Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 11,865 ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTO. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,860,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,669,000 after purchasing an additional 820,686 shares during the period. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 6,617,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,364,000 after buying an additional 633,604 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,395,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,829,000 after buying an additional 24,903 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,306,000 after acquiring an additional 359,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 619,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,104,000 after acquiring an additional 266,981 shares during the period. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZTO. StockNews.com upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.28.

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $18.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.37 and a 200 day moving average of $20.01. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of -0.03.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.73 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.95%.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

