LPL Financial LLC Raises Holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get ARS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $199,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 73,127 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 344,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 165,950 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPRY. Leerink Partners raised their target price on ARS Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on ARS Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ARS Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Eric Karas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,744. This represents a 56.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laura Shawver sold 49,600 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $556,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,357,978.66. This represents a 19.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,602 shares of company stock worth $1,926,541. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of SPRY stock opened at $13.92 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.61 and its 200 day moving average is $13.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 0.86. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $18.51.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $86.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 million. Equities research analysts expect that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.