LPL Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,490 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 28,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 14,032 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the third quarter worth about $501,000. 49.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ILPT stock opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average is $3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.99. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust ( NASDAQ:ILPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 21.63%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.74%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of December 31, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 411 properties containing approximately 60 million rentable square feet located in 39 states.

