LPL Financial LLC Sells 316 Shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Capital City Bank Group were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCBG. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 216,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 54,059 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 80.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 38,876 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 23,113 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Capital City Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth about $647,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 17,022 shares in the last quarter. 44.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCBG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Capital City Bank Group Stock Performance

Shares of Capital City Bank Group stock opened at $36.71 on Wednesday. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a one year low of $25.45 and a one year high of $40.86. The company has a market capitalization of $626.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.50.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.24. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $61.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital City Bank Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.49%.

Capital City Bank Group Profile

(Free Report)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.