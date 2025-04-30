LPL Financial LLC Sells 938 Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF (BATS:PSMO)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF (BATS:PSMO – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF by 246.0% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF by 207.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 56,055 shares during the last quarter. Sykon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,311,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,167,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,815,000 after buying an additional 963,734 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF stock opened at $27.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.04 and a 200 day moving average of $27.50. Pacer Swan SOS Moderate has a 52 week low of $25.34 and a 52 week high of $28.37. The company has a market cap of $106.42 million, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.39.

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF (PSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSMO was launched on Sep 30, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

