LPL Financial LLC Takes Position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,245 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Simulations Plus by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 7.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Cook Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Cook Wealth LLC now owns 12,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Simulations Plus by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLP shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Simulations Plus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Simulations Plus stock opened at $35.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.32. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $51.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $22.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Simulations Plus’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $678,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,402,584 shares in the company, valued at $115,381,623.44. This represents a 0.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

