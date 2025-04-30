LPL Financial LLC Trims Position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) by 76.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,988 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 75,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 42,298 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth $199,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 461.4% in the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 701,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 576,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter worth $144,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DNA opened at $7.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.15. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $41.20. The stock has a market cap of $427.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.34.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

