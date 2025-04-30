Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 529.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 73,155 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.13% of Lumentum worth $7,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 301.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Lumentum by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lumentum from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $125.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

Lumentum Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $59.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.24 and a 200-day moving average of $74.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.29 and a twelve month high of $104.00.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.41). Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 36.98%. Analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 2,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $170,154.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,071,799.84. The trade was a 4.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

