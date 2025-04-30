Mariner LLC Acquires New Holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 80,140 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Viasat by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viasat by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,947 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Viasat by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,453 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Viasat by 850.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Stock Performance

Shares of VSAT opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. Viasat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $26.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.70). Viasat had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. Equities analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Viasat from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Viasat in a research report on Monday, February 10th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Viasat in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Viasat in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Viasat from $26.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viasat has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

Insider Activity at Viasat

In other Viasat news, insider Cpp Investment Board Private H sold 3,750,000 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $33,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,795,334 shares in the company, valued at $43,158,006. The trade was a 43.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

