Mariner LLC Acquires New Shares in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Mariner LLC bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 34,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance

Shares of ZIM opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day moving average is $19.35. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.04 and a 12-month high of $30.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.84.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $1.19. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 48.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $3.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This represents a $12.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 86.08%. This is an increase from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.81. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZIM. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.00 to $12.80 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $13.50 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.06.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

