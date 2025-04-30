Mariner LLC Acquires Shares of 24,530 Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR)

Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 24,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 27.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 31,815 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Structure Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 706,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,991,000 after buying an additional 60,397 shares during the period. Finally, Exome Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $5,274,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Structure Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of GPCR opened at $25.91 on Wednesday. Structure Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $62.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.01 and a beta of -1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.21 and its 200-day moving average is $27.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Structure Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GPCR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts forecast that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GPCR. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.29.

About Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

