Mariner LLC Buys 541 Shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,367,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $22,420,000. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $609,000.

SNSR stock opened at $32.14 on Wednesday. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a 1-year low of $26.78 and a 1-year high of $38.54. The stock has a market cap of $203.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.81 and its 200 day moving average is $34.69.

The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

