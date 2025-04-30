Mariner LLC Sells 20,819 Shares of Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN)

Mariner LLC decreased its holdings in Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 139,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,819 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Veren were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veren by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,082,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,947,000 after buying an additional 507,176 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its position in Veren by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 21,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Veren by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,099,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,353,000 after acquiring an additional 69,969 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veren by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,196,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,562,000 after purchasing an additional 158,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Veren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Veren Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of VRN opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.45. Veren Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Veren Cuts Dividend

About Veren

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0797 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. Veren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.88%.

Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

