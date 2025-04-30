Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 67.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,428 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 162,059 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 184,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 60,089 shares in the last quarter. TT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at $1,470,000. Finally, Melia Wealth LLC increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Melia Wealth LLC now owns 801,216 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,243,000 after purchasing an additional 39,414 shares in the last quarter. 36.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of OCSL stock opened at $14.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.55.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.94%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 238.81%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

