Marshall Wace LLP Grows Holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) by 89.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 803.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $46.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.41 and a 200-day moving average of $73.55. The firm has a market cap of $854.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.57. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $36.09 and a twelve month high of $107.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $1.62. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 9.56% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

